Bye bye, nytimes.
When the only thing that continues to work on you ad-filled web site is the captcha, I’m not interested in supporting your journalism any more.
Ironically, another pet peeve of mine was the “you can sign up online, but you have to call and talk to a human to cancel”.
But with apparently nothing but your main page (and your ads - surprise surprise) working, that was actually good for once.
@torvalds You see ads on the NYTimes website?
uBlock Origin is your friend.
@torvalds Linus you're spitting goddamn facts!
@brianstorms Shh! Keep this private between just the two of us, but I actually have and use an ad-blocker. But I see those ads on my tablet, and I find them unreasonably annoying.
Don’t charge me, and then also show page-wide stupid and annoying ads. The news I can get elsewhere with less annoyance, and I’ll probably miss wordle and the new math game in beta the most.
Their proprietary and paywalled journalism is horrible, but what got me first is them being funded by oil corporations and often run their ad campaigns:
@torvalds it’s crazy that it’s even legal to deny cancellations via the same channel as you accept incoming subscriptions
Another good option is a pi-hole - many pages detect ad-blocks but domain blocks remain unnoticed.
@torvalds I was pretty close to subscribing but didn't because I've heard horror stories about how hard it is to cancel
@torvalds I’ve already left Twitter and Facebook. Which has locked me out of several online communities. The NY Times is my main local news source and offers audio news now as well. So I’ll keep paying
@juancnuno it’s not hard to cancel. It’s just really annoying. I at one time tried to use a pre-paid credit card just because I despised that practice so much, but that didn’t work.
If you rely on that kind of behavior to keep your customers, what does that really say about you?
The fact that they have some technical problems right now, and you can’t actually read the articles without going into soem endless captcha hell - who does that idiocy any more anyway - was just the last drop for me.
I didn’t mind subscribing per se.
@torvalds you can cancel from your account page online now (assuming it loads). But dealing with them on the phone or chat was previously super annoying!
https://help.nytimes.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003499613-Cancel-Your-Subscription
@morgthorak I think you might want to make sure you don’t follow me.
Because your “woke communist propaganda” comment makes me think you’re a moron of the first order.
I strongly suspect I am one of those “woke communists” you worry about. But you probably couldn’t actually explain what either of those words actually mean, could you?
I’m a card-carrying atheist, I think a woman’s right to choose is very important, I think that “well regulated militia” means that guns should be carefully licensed and not just randomly given to any moron with a pulse, and I couldn’t care less if you decided to dress up in the “wrong” clothes or decided you’d rather live your life without feeling tied to whatever plumbing you were born with.
And dammit, if that all makes me “woke”, then I think anybody who uses that word as a pejorative is a f*cking disgrace to the human race. So please just unfollow me right now.
@linus @torvalds it's currently perfectly legal in the US, but good news is the FTC is trying to fix that
https://www.npr.org/2023/03/23/1165527249/ftc-rule-charges-cancel-online-subscriptions
@torvalds It was a good day when I figured out you can skip the paywall simply by disabling JavaScript.
@torvalds @juancnuno They probably outsource that service. This kind of crap happens with many newspapers, unfortunately
@torvalds @juancnuno captcha hell (on various websites) is often triggered by connecting from an IP address which the site considers "bad". VPN and cloud VM provider netblocks tend to be on those lists.
@torvalds thank you dr. linux
@torvalds The Guardian is using a donation-based system but is free to all and has a very functional app and website. Their US newsroom is great.
@torvalds I wanted to complain to them about the constant pestering to upgrade when I do the crossword (which I pay for) but there's no way to just email them.
@torvalds If your subscription was digital only (and some home delivery), you can cancel online.
https://help.nytimes.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003499613-Cancel-Your-Subscription
@powellnathanj lovely. They fixed it at some point since I originally subscribed. Except today I couldn’t actually even get to my account since I couldn’t prove to them I was human.
Maybe they’ve fixed whatever went wrong by now, maybe it was just the smoke in the newsroom, but it’s all moot by now. The phone worked fine.
@torvalds I am not sure when they changed, but you're right it was that way. I have canceled twice, and the first time I had to call.
@torvalds
You can get rss feeds from nytimes. Here is a url for technology news from nytimes.
https://rss.nytimes.com/services/xml/rss/nyt/Technology.xml
This link contains a list of other rss feeds.
https://www.nytimes.com/rss
Honestly it's pretty nice to get the rss feeds since they don't have ads or other nonsense.
@torvalds
I miss the days where disagreement didn’t mean that someone was filth to be purged from humanity.
Sure @morgthorak@poa.st could have articulated his criticisms better, but why take it so personally?
Besides stating 2010s democrat positions doesn’t make you woke. In fact it can make you far-right if you haven’t also updated a litany of other positions.
I was subscribed to the NYT for a class in college. Canceling wasn't difficult, but then they had retention people call me back multiple times over some months. I had to ask each time to be taken off their call lists, and that was just plain obnoxious. The fourth person finally honored my request.
@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds Oh damn.
I have regrets.
@torvalds never thought i would witness linus fucking torvalds destroying a poastie on the fediverse
@alfredohno @torvalds ofc, good on him
@torvalds cancelling took talking to several people and about an hour of my time. And they don’t let you forget that you canceled either! No more “you have used 3 of your 5 free articles this month” or whatever. You go straight to the “no NYT for you” stage.
@torvalds linus w
@torvalds Not sure about NYTimes specifically, but in addition to uBlock Origin and other tools, we bypass a lot of garbage with this one, weird trick: Firefox (and derivatives) Reader Mode. This can cut out ads and a lot of paywalls. In some situations, we may also find it useful to load a page in the Wayback Machine.
@torvalds For #journalism in the USA, https://statesnewsroom.com/ is looking like a nice bunch of newish outlets. https://statesnewsroom.com/
@christinya @torvalds yeah but the reply in question didn’t federate to my instance because it was in reply to a blocked instance (poast)
@torvalds @brianstorms
No JavaScript, no ads, no annoyance, less fingerprinting and less battery-draining 😉
Wordle is not coming back, though
I've cancelled a few times online in the last years using the chatbot, you don't need to phone
@torvalds not even 12ft latter works on it anymore
https://ghostarchive.org is also another good option
@torvalds I know you are just some person, but having the creator of the linux kernel say this just made my whole year! Thank you for being who you are and keep doing what youre doing!
@torvalds I wasn't following you before, but I sure as hell am now. This was so satisfying to read.
@torvalds based Linus! I love your work. I am typing this from my android phone that uses the Linux kernel. Seriously thank you for having common sense, unlike Eric S. Raymond
@torvalds
Poast is such gatbage instance. At least it serves it purpose in concentraiting all "interesting" people in one easily blockable space.
@torvalds stop tacking the word "communist" onto us. Communists tossed us into prisons.
@torvalds YESSSSS
force push origin master 🔥🔥🔥
@torvalds Hey, I hope the rest of your day goes awesome.
People who throw the "woke commie" phrase at others aren't just inarticulate, but engaging in intentionally pejorative language in an effort to delegitimize, not to communicate. That's my take. Torvalds is right to disengage, as the comment was also a rude personal attack, not a policy difference.
@torvalds heh heh, he said
@torvalds Helvetin hyvin sanottu.
@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds
Yikes!
@torvalds I like you.
@torvalds I despise those business models requiring you to phone someone to cancel >_>
@torvalds honestly, i’d recommend just blocking poa.st as a whole, there should a button to block an entire domain (settings > blocks and mutes > mutes > domains)
i promise you’ll not be losing anything of value from just cutting out poast entirely, even a lot of the leniently moderated instances block poast for the kinds of people they host
because as you’ve probably seen in your replies already, poast and the instances that follow it are the figurative garbage can of fedi, they host the kinds who’ve been rejected from the majority of fedi already, the kinds who’ll call the slightest of things evil “woke communism”
anybody worth talking with have long since distanced themselves from the poast sphere
h-holy mother of based
It’s so funny - I love seeing Linus Torvalds argue against a shithead I blocked and defederated years ago
@torvalds I know a lot of trans women (among others) on my timeline that are going to be damn happy to see this. Thank you for being a compassionate person willing to speak out against bigotry
@torvalds @veronica_claire Yeah fuck that. I don’t ever tap their links.
@torvalds There is a reason why his domain is blocked on my instance for Discrimination.
@torvalds All I took from this post is "Linux is for woke communists only".
Count me in! :D
@torvalds based
I can't even see the guy, as my admin already has blocked the instance. Thanks to @JohanEmpa :-)
@torvalds Seems like newspaper subscriptions are notoriously hard to cancel. Reminds me of the time when my subscription was renewed for a couple months (or year?) because my sister picked up on our landline and said "He isn't here.", but I had to send a letter via certified mail to cancel it again.
@torvalds
their onion site is free (for now):
https://www.nytimesn7cgmftshazwhfgzm37qxb44r64ytbb2dj3x62d2lljsciiyd.onion/
it means he has no idea how a communist regime works. Here in Germany, in “their” side, whatever was even similar to “woke” idea they have in mind, was sent in prison….
Poasted ... Kernel panic
@mav @erosdiscordia @gabriel @torvalds Well, poa.st clearly states their purpose: “Fediverse for shitpoasters”. And they are on the Bare Minimum Blocklist, which says a lot.
@torvalds based Linus
@torvalds Hey Linus, Random person here, but this chain of replies would be a great one to point your instance moderators at to block some instances that exist purely to be racist/misogynist/etc. At least the blatant ones.
@kajord @spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds "shitpost" is too often just used as a thinly veiled excuse to just be an actual literal bigot.
So no, it's not "just a shitpost"
@ringo @parker @torvalds 0.02% is large swathes of humanity, witchcraft is real, you don't actually need to define woke to hate it, there is such a thing as communing with evil spirits and fetuses have a right no other humans have to live using somebody else's body without that person's consent.
Did I get your beliefs right?
May I suggest you seek help? No really. Seek help before you become a threat to yourself or others.
@torvalds BRB, just ordering a t-shirt with " slogan 'Your “woke communist propaganda” comment makes me think you’re a moron of the first order.'
@torvalds ULTRA BASED
@gabriel @torvalds you: well hold on here, the nazi said some uncomfortable nazi dogwhistles, but is owning him and telling him to fuck off out of your space ***proportional***?
genocidal hate group fuckers deserve to be launched into the sun, this loser got off easy just getting owned by a famous person
@torvalds 🔥🔥🔥
@ringo @parker @torvalds so one you claim I got wrong...then described exactly the same fucking thing.
Whether or not sex was consensual has NO bearing on whether or not pregnancy is.
And wanting other people to comply with your sexual morès is authoritarian bullshit.
You can live by your morals, you have no right to expect anyone else to.
Feminists, say anti abortion is about controlling women, thanks for outright admitting it.
@torvalds @CyclingJourno Order me one too? 😂👏
@torvalds @morgthorak *mic drop*
@torvalds Incidentally, when a Captcha asks me to name the squares with cars, trucks, traffic lights, motorcycles, etc, I hit "reload" until it comes up with bicycles, bridges or steps, etc
@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds
I agree. I think he just woke up to where he was.
@torvalds thank you for speaking up against hate.
There are some people in the Linux community who think they speak for the whole community while spreading hate. Having such a clear statement from you weakens their position.
So, again, thank you.
@GeorgeWL @kajord @spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds
It's the usual "Schrodinger's Asshole" behavior, spewing poison and when called on it "Ha ha! it's just shitposting!". No, that is *NOT* shitposting, as somebody who thorougly enjoys shitposts that DOES NOT deserve the title, it's just actual excrement disguising itself as shitposting, the only reaction it deserves is contempt and derision.
@torvalds @morgthorak thanks for this, king
@torvalds @brianstorms You can still Wordle: when the NYT bought it they had to agree to keep it free.
@torvalds @morgthorak
I just blocked the hole instance, tks for tooting about another fascist trying to infiltrate the fediverse.
@torvalds There are a number of other places to get Wordle, since it's a very simple game that existed before the NYT bought it. Here's one example that claims to be an archive of the original game: https://wordlearchive.app/
The main downside is that it's not in sync with the NYT version, the word of the day will be different; but so long as you and your friends play the same version, you can still compare your daily efforts.
@torvalds I don't pay all that much attention to Linus, but this was worth boosting many, many times over.
Pro tip: I have their entire instance blocked for a reason.
@torvalds you dropped this king 👑
@torvalds same as me xD
@torvalds just admit that you're struggling with captcha because you're a cyborg
@nattiegoogie @jens @torvalds i think it's probably defederated. Clicking on the users timeline works, but I don't recommend it.
quote by Imdat Celeste above:
„Well, poa.st clearly states their purpose: “Fediverse for shitpoasters”. And they are on the Bare Minimum Blocklist, which says a lot.“
@torvalds @morgthorak@poa.st the only thing I disagree with is putting an asterisk in the word fuck.
Step 1 (if you need them to read your reply): mute poster. Or skip to 3. immediately.
Step 2: wait 24 hours. Or whatever time you want to give them to read it. Then block.
Step 3: make sure your instance defederates and uses *at least* the Tier0 blocklist of Oliphant‘s. Crap from notorious instances shouldn’t even show up on your server.
@torvalds @morgthorak Les réponses de Linus ❤️ 😂
but
what is the alternative to the N Y Times ?
news is EXPENSIVE (after all it is information, which is a reduction in entropy :) )
Linus, the Times, with all its many faults is essential; there is no alternative
@torvalds @juancnuno
Pretty much any company playing coy with information on ending subscriptions loses me as a potential customer. I always try to look at that before subscribing, and take it for the warning it is.
I don't mind paying for stuff, i'd rather pay than be bothered with ads, and something like good investigative journalism simply costs a lot of money to produce.
But i very much dislike the practice of trying to upsell customers that are leaving ('if you stay you get a discount'). I also hate calling anyone for any reason and always try to avoid it. Email is better, and a simple webform is best.
@torvalds @brianstorms PiHole your network (?
@juancnuno @torvalds if you have android and subscribe via the android app the subscription is paid through the "play store" and canceling is one click. This is how I do most of my subscriptions.
@torvalds @morgthorak BASED AS FUCK
@torvalds I agree on everything except the strict gun regulations. Modern gun control as we know it was created for the specific purpose of keeping minorities vulnerable. They put cops in charge of issuing permits specifically because they know cops tend to be racist. Those who need to defend themselves are pushed into crime for survival. Those who don't are left vulnerable, because white supremacists know their victims are likely unarmed. Neo Nazis are now calling for the disarmament of queer people so they can murder us without any risk to themselves.
Violence is caused by hate, poverty, greed, and trauma. Guns just happen to be the tool of choice in the US. Solve those problems, and violence would all but stop. If you take away guns, the violence would keep happening with other tools unless you eradicate the causes of violence. To do so permanently is virtually impossible, making full bans short-sighted in any context.
Realistically, guns are virtually impossible to keep out of the hands of criminals at this point. Untraceable guns are easier to make than ever, thanks to open source 3D printing technologies. Many of those are built on Linux, by the way.
https://www.history.com/news/black-panthers-gun-control-nra-support-mulford-act
if this is about a specific post or not but bigotry is not “disagreement”, believing certain groups do not or should not exist is not “criticism”
For sure, but I’m specifically referring to someone calling the NY Times woke and communist, regardless on where we draw the lines I didn’t see the immediate response as proportional.
@gabriel @chrisisgr8 ah, you don’t know that that “woke communist” is dog whistle for `n***** f***** `.
either that or you’re disingenuously pretending not to know.
@gabriel @chrisisgr8
“My takeaway from yesterday's drama is that mastodon users really hate it when you call things woke and communist.”
ah, disingenuously pretending not to know.
@goatsarah @gabriel @chrisisgr8 i did include that possibility at first but, no, there’s only so long you can watch someone not get it, after having it carefully explained to them over and over, before you have to give up on the idea that this isn’t an act.
@goatsarah @gabriel @chrisisgr8 it’s like, running interference. gabe here is the guy who plays dumb to trick people into wasting their time explaining things. they think it’s hilarious.
@torvalds
What I like about Citi is that you can get virtual credit card numbers. Then when I want to cancel, like I did for the NY Times, I simply close the virtual account number. No human interaction needed. Works great!
@torvalds extremely based 🫡🫡
@torvalds @marcan It appears this user is on poa.st. This instance is on many lists recommending defederation due to hate and other toxic content. I do appreciate that you voice your opinion here and make clear where you stand, but do be aware this person’s mindset will never change as they aim to be the worst of the worst. If you reply posted, most of your followers will not see what you replied to as a result of defederation with poa.st.
Thank you for being an ally!
@kajord poa.st is not a shitposting instance. It's explicitly a white nationalist instance.
@bri_seven @goatsarah @gabriel @chrisisgr8 it's bizarre to me that these trout-shouldered mutants continue to think it works.
@torvalds Wow oh wow I couldn't agree more on that point.
And it's widespread in the dead tree print publishing industry. At LEAST WIRED, WSJ also do this, and it annoys me to no end.
I know that back in the 50s phone calls were how people did things, but in 2023 this is just a scam to keep people subscribed, and I do NOT like it.
@torvalds 👏 👏 👏
And here's the *original* cranky!
And I'm definitely glad that our thoughts coincide here.
Count me in this elite club of "woke communist" as well.
@torvalds @brianstorms I do wordle every day on the NYT site. I have never subscribed and never will. (Did it in three this morning).
Incidentally, I always use the same two words for first 2 guesses which together use all 5 vowels and the 5 most common consonants. I'm a creature of habit.
@torvalds So anyways, I start following 🥰
@Jeffrey_Smith @gabriel @torvalds
If you want those on the right to understand this, might I suggest keeping your words under three syllables?
@torvalds FYI, that domain: poa.st is blocked on most servers.
@torvalds GQP word of election cycle cult always follow
@torvalds 👏 screw the bigots
@torvalds Based Linux, and I love it.
@torvalds King shit over here, thank you for being awesome
@crankylinuxuser @torvalds Woke communist elite ... i love it.
@torvalds based opinions right here
@torvalds as soon as the words "woke communist" come out of someones mouth I know that person is a brain washed moron.
@torvalds Hear, hear
@gamingonlinux @torvalds because of this event I learned of social.kernel.org so I’m happy
@torvalds 🤘 👏
@torvalds yeaaah I just ban everything from the poa.st instance on my own mastodon stack for this reason.
@torvalds
Amen
I disable javascript for nytimes and bypass a lot of the crap.
btw, have you seen this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tspGVbmMmVA
I'd really like your opinion on it as a fellow software dev. It's my complete takedown of blockchain tech.
@BillHsomething @gabriel @torvalds
Syllable policing? Is that a thing? Do most of your relationships involve some sort of chain, literal, or otherwise? As you seem syllable centric, may I offer a Haiku:
There once was a troll
who tried folks to control
but sadly failed
I'm going to wish you luck, because you seem to need some.
@torvalds @brianstorms why not use PiHole to get rid of these? It’s quite effective
@BillHsomething @gabriel @torvalds
Whoops, I misread your first reply. I thought you were trolling me. Sorry, but I enjoyed writing the haiku. 😄
@torvalds Wow. Linus using that belly fire on a quality target today. Not what I expected from a Thursday but I'm happy to see it!
@torvalds @brianstorms If you’re on an Android tablet, you can grab Firefox and still use your content blocker, like uBlock Origin! :)
linus torvalds said trans rights 🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️
@torvalds state propaganda outlet anyways, good to see them burn it down
@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds yeah, their post history is like a museum of failure
@bblfish Yeah, no. You seem confused, imagining that you are somehow on Twitter or something, so here’s how this works. You don’t get to spread TERF shit on Fedi, because if you keep doing it your instance admins get complaints about you, and if they don’t act, then people start calling for the Fediblock bat to be wielded.
And instance admins don’t like getting fediblocked, so they tend to yeet TERFs such as yourself into the sea.
Enjoy your forthcoming encounter with the “and find out” strange. Don’t bother replying. I’m going to go and instance ban your account after sending this. Tchau!
@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds Took a look, and it goes from bad to worse.
@torvalds Hmmm. I was able to cancel yesterday completely online, which actually surprised me. During the process, they made me a much more reasonable offer than what I had been paying, so I'm still on board for another year at least. They do have the crappiest mobile app going, BTW.
@BrideOfLinux @torvalds Did that offer include no longer publishing opinion pieces from fascists?
@kevin @torvalds No. But overall, the NYTimes is far from fascist and pretty much takes a left-of-center stance -- although what's left of center in today's world would have been center or slightly right of center in my early adult years (late 60's/'70s). I have no gripes with the NYT's editorial policies, and its editorial standards are generally excellent.
@BrideOfLinux yeah, somebody else pointed out that NYtimes has apparently fixed some of their old bad habits.
And it’s not the mobile app being crappy that was one of my peeves. It is what it is.
It was the constant “I’m reading this in the web browser, stop asking me over and over to move to the mobile app” whining that got to me. Please ask me once. Then shut up.
And the “Oh, you clicked on that thing that you need to do other things for” nagging, whether it be wirecutter or the athletic or whatever.
So yeah, the NYtimes experience has had these kinds of constant small annoyances. Which is sad, because the news itself I had no issues with (as a part of my news source, not exclusively, of course).
@torvalds Hmmm. That hasn't been my experience on desktop, but maybe because I generally only access a single article (either through a search or a link on a social site).
Ads on their mobile devices are definitely a problem. I'm constantly clicking on them by accident when reading the day's news at night on my phone. Also, the app constantly goes into "you're not connected to the internet" mode when everything else on my phone is connected.
Glad to find you on Mastodon, BTW.
re https://mastodon.social/@phryk/110034564453075734
My patience was well rewarded. <3
@torvalds thanks Linus. Kiitos Linus.
@torvalds thank you for this.
@torvalds Much respect, Linus. I'm so glad you're on the right side of history.
@torvalds That guy is a stock in trade alt righter, it only takes 2 seconds of looking at his posts to tell. People who blurt out constantly they hate the "woke" are just saying they hate LGBTQ folk and anybody who isn't far right christofascists like them.
@torvalds ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
@torvalds Thanks for this, both for the sentiment and the execution.
@torvalds I am sure I can share with you many principles and, at the same, your response still be a catharsis due to mass media political toxicity pushing you to become woke communist.
@torvalds Good to know my favorite kernel is against all this rw bs, keep up the good work!
@goatsarah
This one post was enough to warrant a block from me: https://mk.gabe.rocks/notes/9eptho7f9f
@gabriel @torvalds
Maybe you missed the memorandum where the republican american party has become the 4th Reich.
There can not be "disagreement" with the Nazis. The Second World War wasn't "disagreement". It happened because they were about to destroy the world and must be stopped.
Same as now. 👿😠🤬
Keep beign equidistant with this, and tomorrow maybe you will be dead. 🤷🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
@torvalds as a queer person who grew up in a (not always so welcoming) Linux community, I can not express how much it means that you would publicly take this stance. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this. 💜
@torvalds
You can use uBlock Origin with Firefox on tablets as well
@brianstorms
@kainoa @maikelthedev@blahaj.zone I can boost it from Mastodon.
@torvalds Linus you didn't have to incinerate him so hard
@torvalds hell yeah, well said
@torvalds absolutely based
@torvalds this was a great take down. I'm glad you respect people's identities. Hopefully this will get some of the edgier linux users to either shut up or move elsewhere.
@torvalds @juancnuno
Same with Youtube ads, they used to be OK, but now they are just absolutely annoying, I don't understand how anyone could find the frequency of ads reasonable. I must admit that I would rather stop using YT at all if there weren't adblockers or ad-free players like NewPipe for AndroidOS.
@torvalds W Torvalds
@torvalds dito Bro!
@torvalds @morgthorak It seems as if the only thing Linus discriminate againsts is low quality pull requests 😔.
@torvalds
Totally kicking it!
👏🏻
You are all very welcome to call me woke as I have awoken.
Anyone properly afraid of woke culture is actually just afraid of being truthfully told they are an asshole.
@torvalds @BrideOfLinux You don't have to put up with any of that if you use Brave, which allows you to readily disable and enable JavaScript on any site.
Disabling it nukes most adwalls instantly.
@torvalds Which reminds me that this way of forced cancellation is in fact illegal in the #EU and espechally #Germany as it violates #ConsumerRights.
That being said I refuse to use any website that doesn't work in @torproject #TorBrowser because the more #Tracking and #Ads there are the less tolerant I get for these...
@torvalds First check if you're woke 😉
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/20/four-tell-tell-signs-dealing-wokerati/
@torvalds Thank you, Linus, for this post and for an amazing kernel.
@torvalds 👍👍👍
@torvalds you should block the whole poa.st instance.
Nothing great comes from that instance. It's filled with far right troll.
@Jeffrey_Smith @gabriel @torvalds It's all good. I'm having a great day now that a certain circus peanut come to life has been indicted.
@torvalds @morgthorak@poa.st Fucking based
@torvalds So freaking well said! Thank you Linus!!
@torvalds While I initially wasn't going to say anything, one should point out that right-wing extremists are having a really bad day. Trump was just indicted (7 counts) and Pat Robertson passed away. I can imagine, but not draw, a cartoon of Pat showing up at the Gates of Heaven, seeing it draped in rainbow flags, with Pat saying, "uh oh." But an editor would probably nix it for being "insensitive."
@torvalds fucking W
@mattsheffield @torvalds Great browser, but I mostly stay away from it. Don't like supporting cryptocurrency.
@torvalds Do you literally carry a card declaring yourself an atheist?
I’m a lifelong atheist myself, but for me, one of the things that atheism means is that there’s no formal authority that can issue cards declaring you one.