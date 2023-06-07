Conversation
torvalds

Linus Torvalds

Bye bye, nytimes.

When the only thing that continues to work on you ad-filled web site is the captcha, I’m not interested in supporting your journalism any more.

Ironically, another pet peeve of mine was the “you can sign up online, but you have to call and talk to a human to cancel”.

But with apparently nothing but your main page (and your ads - surprise surprise) working, that was actually good for once.

brianstorms@mastodon.social

Brian Dear

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds You see ads on the NYTimes website?

uBlock Origin is your friend.

gmate8@mastodon.online

GMate8

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Linus you're spitting goddamn facts!

torvalds

Linus Torvalds

Reply to @brianstorms@mastodon.social

@brianstorms Shh! Keep this private between just the two of us, but I actually have and use an ad-blocker. But I see those ads on my tablet, and I find them unreasonably annoying.

Don’t charge me, and then also show page-wide stupid and annoying ads. The news I can get elsewhere with less annoyance, and I’ll probably miss wordle and the new math game in beta the most.

Erik@social.uden.ai

Erik Uden verified

Reply to @torvalds

Their proprietary and paywalled journalism is horrible, but what got me first is them being funded by oil corporations and often run their ad campaigns:

https://youtu.be/jkhGJUTW3ag

jrp@hub.kliklak.net

_jayrope

Reply to @torvalds
@Linus Torvalds Are you a paying customer to nytimes?
linus@telegrafverket.cc

linus

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds it’s crazy that it’s even legal to deny cancellations via the same channel as you accept incoming subscriptions

revvy@freespeechextremist.com

Revvy 🇨🇦

Reply to @torvalds
@torvalds Use their onion service without JavaScript, works like a charm.
Erik@social.uden.ai

Erik Uden verified

Reply to @torvalds

Another good option is a pi-hole - many pages detect ad-blocks but domain blocks remain unnoticed.

juancnuno@mastodon.social

Juan C Nuno

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I was pretty close to subscribing but didn't because I've heard horror stories about how hard it is to cancel

Chimaera@mastodon.world

Robin

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I’ve already left Twitter and Facebook. Which has locked me out of several online communities. The NY Times is my main local news source and offers audio news now as well. So I’ll keep paying

torvalds

Linus Torvalds

Reply to @juancnuno@mastodon.social

@juancnuno it’s not hard to cancel. It’s just really annoying. I at one time tried to use a pre-paid credit card just because I despised that practice so much, but that didn’t work.

If you rely on that kind of behavior to keep your customers, what does that really say about you?

The fact that they have some technical problems right now, and you can’t actually read the articles without going into soem endless captcha hell - who does that idiocy any more anyway - was just the last drop for me.

I didn’t mind subscribing per se.

YourPalMichael@me.dm

Michael Simpson

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds you can cancel from your account page online now (assuming it loads). But dealing with them on the phone or chat was previously super annoying!

https://help.nytimes.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003499613-Cancel-Your-Subscription

frssoft@udongein.xyz

localhost (connection...)

Reply to @torvalds
Offtopic: as alt "frontend" for nytimes
Show content
@torvalds
https://portal.mozz.us/gemini/gemi.dev/cgi-bin/waffle.cgi/links%3Fhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nytimes.com%252F
torvalds

Linus Torvalds

Reply to
Edited yesterday

@morgthorak I think you might want to make sure you don’t follow me.

Because your “woke communist propaganda” comment makes me think you’re a moron of the first order.

I strongly suspect I am one of those “woke communists” you worry about. But you probably couldn’t actually explain what either of those words actually mean, could you?

I’m a card-carrying atheist, I think a woman’s right to choose is very important, I think that “well regulated militia” means that guns should be carefully licensed and not just randomly given to any moron with a pulse, and I couldn’t care less if you decided to dress up in the “wrong” clothes or decided you’d rather live your life without feeling tied to whatever plumbing you were born with.

And dammit, if that all makes me “woke”, then I think anybody who uses that word as a pejorative is a f*cking disgrace to the human race. So please just unfollow me right now.

brektyme@hachyderm.io

Joshua Doll 🤷‍♂️

Reply to @linus@telegrafverket.cc

@linus @torvalds it's currently perfectly legal in the US, but good news is the FTC is trying to fix that

https://www.npr.org/2023/03/23/1165527249/ftc-rule-charges-cancel-online-subscriptions

Hure@social.uden.ai

Hure

Reply to @torvalds
Why not using an ad-blocker on your tablet?
RenewedRebecca@oldbytes.space

Becky is not a bear

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds It was a good day when I figured out you can skip the paywall simply by disabling JavaScript.

ljs

Lorenzo Stoakes

Reply to @torvalds
@torvalds Can I recommend https://archive.ph/ for firewalls in general

1. Find the article you want to read on ny times or wherever
2. Copy URL
3. Paste in search box on that site
4. (usually) find the article in full with zero ads

https://12ft.io/ also works for a bunch of sites :)
ioan@cloud-native.social

Ioan 🇺🇲

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @juancnuno They probably outsource that service. This kind of crap happens with many newspapers, unfortunately

saahbs@liberdon.com

saahbs

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @juancnuno captcha hell (on various websites) is often triggered by connecting from an IP address which the site considers "bad". VPN and cloud VM provider netblocks tend to be on those lists.

trollcall@karkatdyinginagluetrap.com

MeowcaTheoRange karkat

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds thank you dr. linux

ingalls@pdx.social

Mark Ingalls pdx_badge

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds The Guardian is using a donation-based system but is free to all and has a very functional app and website. Their US newsroom is great.

lambic@social.linux.pizza

Lambic

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I wanted to complain to them about the constant pestering to upgrade when I do the crossword (which I pay for) but there's no way to just email them.

powellnathanj@mastodon.social

Matt Daemon

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds If your subscription was digital only (and some home delivery), you can cancel online.

https://help.nytimes.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003499613-Cancel-Your-Subscription

torvalds

Linus Torvalds

Reply to @powellnathanj@mastodon.social

@powellnathanj lovely. They fixed it at some point since I originally subscribed. Except today I couldn’t actually even get to my account since I couldn’t prove to them I was human.

Maybe they’ve fixed whatever went wrong by now, maybe it was just the smoke in the newsroom, but it’s all moot by now. The phone worked fine.

powellnathanj@mastodon.social

Matt Daemon

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I am not sure when they changed, but you're right it was that way. I have canceled twice, and the first time I had to call.

enthusiast101@fosstodon.org

Random Tux User

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds
You can get rss feeds from nytimes. Here is a url for technology news from nytimes.
https://rss.nytimes.com/services/xml/rss/nyt/Technology.xml

This link contains a list of other rss feeds.
https://www.nytimes.com/rss

Honestly it's pretty nice to get the rss feeds since they don't have ads or other nonsense.

gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

Gabe

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds
I miss the days where disagreement didn’t mean that someone was filth to be purged from humanity.
Sure @morgthorak@poa.st could have articulated his criticisms better, but why take it so personally?
Besides stating 2010s democrat positions doesn’t make you woke. In fact it can make you far-right if you haven’t also updated a litany of other positions.

SheepZone@mastodon.social

Sheep

Reply to @juancnuno@mastodon.social

@juancnuno @torvalds

I was subscribed to the NYT for a class in college. Canceling wasn't difficult, but then they had retention people call me back multiple times over some months. I had to ask each time to be taken off their call lists, and that was just plain obnoxious. The fourth person finally honored my request.

spiegelmama@infosec.exchange

spiegelmama

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds You might want to look at that guy's timeline before theorizing that his criticism was just badly phrased.

robertnorlyn@mstdn.social

Robert Norlyn coffefied

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks
Edited yesterday

@gabriel @torvalds Have you even looked at what that moron spews all over the place? He is a cretin of the lowest order.

offby1@wandering.shop

Chris is.

Reply to @spiegelmama@infosec.exchange

@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds Oh damn.

I have regrets.

nano@yiff.life

nano

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds never thought i would witness linus fucking torvalds destroying a poastie on the fediverse

alfredohno@snowdin.town

Hera Harper

Reply to @nano@yiff.life

@nano @torvalds As he should

nano@yiff.life

nano

Reply to @alfredohno@snowdin.town

@alfredohno @torvalds ofc, good on him

c_dan4th@mstdn.social

Charles Danforth 🐘🏕🏃🏻‍♂️

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds cancelling took talking to several people and about an hour of my time. And they don’t let you forget that you canceled either! No more “you have used 3 of your 5 free articles this month” or whatever. You go straight to the “no NYT for you” stage.

chrisisgr8@tech.lgbt

remote procedure chris

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds idk if this is about a specific post or not but bigotry is not "disagreement", believing certain groups do not or should not exist is not "criticism"

chrisisgr8@tech.lgbt

remote procedure chris

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds linus w

biggerinsights@mastodon.social

Bigger Insights

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Not sure about NYTimes specifically, but in addition to uBlock Origin and other tools, we bypass a lot of garbage with this one, weird trick: Firefox (and derivatives) Reader Mode. This can cut out ads and a lot of paywalls. In some situations, we may also find it useful to load a page in the Wayback Machine.

christinya@snug.moe

gay, scared and eepy cat

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds cc @julia mentioned this iirc

slowenough@mastodon.social

John Abbe 🍃 🌊 is Life

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds For in the USA, https://statesnewsroom.com/ is looking like a nice bunch of newish outlets. https://statesnewsroom.com/

julia@snug.moe

Julia verified_trans

Reply to @christinya@snug.moe

@christinya @torvalds yeah but the reply in question didn’t federate to my instance because it was in reply to a blocked instance (poast)

christinya@snug.moe

gay, scared and eepy cat

Reply to @julia@snug.moe

@julia @torvalds ah fair! fuck poast tho

Orca@nya.one

Orca🌻 | 🏴🏳️‍⚧️

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @brianstorms
No JavaScript, no ads, no annoyance, less fingerprinting and less battery-draining 😉

Wordle is not coming back, though

datamaps@social.linux.pizza

datamaps rickwhoah

Reply to @torvalds
Edited yesterday

@torvalds

I've cancelled a few times online in the last years using the chatbot, you don't need to phone

Kazhumazu@meow.social

Inara therian

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds not even 12ft latter works on it anymore

ecosurrealism@jorts.horse

Degrowth or Extinction

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds blobheart

paradox37h@hachyderm.io

paradox37h

Reply to @ljs

@ljs @torvalds

https://ghostarchive.org is also another good option

RedCyberLizzie@tech.lgbt

RedCyberLizzie

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I know you are just some person, but having the creator of the linux kernel say this just made my whole year! Thank you for being who you are and keep doing what youre doing!

mav@hackers.town

mav happy_blob

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds poa.st is a known hate instance, it's blocked all over the fedi

mav@hackers.town

mav happy_blob

Reply to @nano@yiff.life

@nano @torvalds in my best walter voice: "it's the future, dude"

clacke@libranet.de

clacke: looking for something 🇸🇪🇭🇰💙💛

Reply to @nano@yiff.life
@nano It's a pretty big lapse of care that social.kernel.org federates with poast in the first place, but at least it gave us this.
pfr@social.sdf.org

𝐩fᵣ

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I wasn't following you before, but I sure as hell am now. This was so satisfying to read.

jacobrogers256@tech.lgbt

Jacob the Jacobin🌹🕊️🏳️‍🌈

Reply to @torvalds
Edited yesterday

@torvalds based Linus! I love your work. I am typing this from my android phone that uses the Linux kernel. Seriously thank you for having common sense, unlike Eric S. Raymond

yoshir@lor.sh

yoshir

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds
Poast is such gatbage instance. At least it serves it purpose in concentraiting all "interesting" people in one easily blockable space.

illyana@tech.lgbt

Illyana 🏳️‍⚧️

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds stop tacking the word "communist" onto us. Communists tossed us into prisons.

ringo@talk-here.com

ringo

Reply to
@parker @MaleGoddess @morgthorak @torvalds

you realize after today he's probably never going to use the fediverse again right?
ringo@talk-here.com

ringo

Reply to
@parker @MaleGoddess @morgthorak @torvalds

just thinking out loud.

:D
StellaFoxxie@tech.lgbt

StellaFoxxie verifiedcat

Reply to @illyana@tech.lgbt
Edited yesterday

@illyana @torvalds they dont even know what that word means though

dannotdaniel@mastodon.social

ᴚ uɐᗡ

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds YESSSSS

force push origin master 🔥🔥🔥

cbleslie@hachyderm.io

C.B.Leslie

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Hey, I hope the rest of your day goes awesome.

Jeffrey_Smith@mastodon.social

Mwalimu57

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds

People who throw the "woke commie" phrase at others aren't just inarticulate, but engaging in intentionally pejorative language in an effort to delegitimize, not to communicate. That's my take. Torvalds is right to disengage, as the comment was also a rude personal attack, not a policy difference.

DrOtto@mastodon.online

Refurb Robotnik

Reply to @torvalds
Edited yesterday

@torvalds heh heh, he said

PBruce@mastodon.social

Pat

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds

I take greater exception to your unsolicited, uninformed, intervention than the well worded response. -oh yes i checked his timeline before commenting

aks@tilde.zone

Akseli quake_verified

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Helvetin hyvin sanottu.

Grandalf@aus.social

Grandalf 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯 𝘙 kangaroo

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds

He's racist, anti LGBTQI+, misogynist, anti "woke" (but can't define it) and a terminal shitposter.

Stop both-sidesing things that don't have two sides.

teb@theepicblock.nl

TheEpicBlock

Reply to @torvalds
@torvalds hello, I don't post much on fedi, but I wanted to add a positive note and say that your words here mean a lot to me, and I bet they do to others too. I'm sorry you have to deal with all the replies here.
deivi@meow.social

Deivi verified_trans🐉@🇵🇹

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds disagreements are still respected when they're not about the fundamental human rights of groups of people, or even them just existing.

geos@toot.community

George Saich

Reply to @linus@telegrafverket.cc

@linus @torvalds
I actually got into a shouting match over the phone trying to cancel my subscription. It was crazy.

VHasch@universeodon.com

VHasch

Reply to @spiegelmama@infosec.exchange

@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds

Yikes!

QueenOfCoffee@beige.party

Queen Of Coffee

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I like you.

bappity@mastodon.social

bappity

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I despise those business models requiring you to phone someone to cancel >_>

yesterzine@topspicy.social

Dudley of Yesterzine sms

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @guffo of course he’s also an anti-vaxxer. Of course.

ringo@talk-here.com

ringo

Reply to
@meso @parker @torvalds

what is the appeal ? the guy is busy, has a family, and doesn't have time to read through what people who are largely unhinged have to say.
delta@a.tela.moe

delta~

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds honestly, i’d recommend just blocking poa.st as a whole, there should a button to block an entire domain (settings > blocks and mutes > mutes > domains)

i promise you’ll not be losing anything of value from just cutting out poast entirely, even a lot of the leniently moderated instances block poast for the kinds of people they host

because as you’ve probably seen in your replies already, poast and the instances that follow it are the figurative garbage can of fedi, they host the kinds who’ve been rejected from the majority of fedi already, the kinds who’ll call the slightest of things evil “woke communism”

anybody worth talking with have long since distanced themselves from the poast sphere

Erik@social.uden.ai

Erik Uden verified

Reply to @torvalds

h-holy mother of based

Erik@social.uden.ai

Erik Uden verified

Reply to @mav@hackers.town

It’s so funny - I love seeing Linus Torvalds argue against a shithead I blocked and defederated years ago

OctaviaConAmore@cutie.city

Octavia con Amore

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds I know a lot of trans women (among others) on my timeline that are going to be damn happy to see this. Thank you for being a compassionate person willing to speak out against bigotry espeon_love

scenario@mastodon.social

Scenario

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @veronica_claire Yeah fuck that. I don’t ever tap their links.

OctaviaConAmore@cutie.city

Octavia con Amore

Reply to @nano@yiff.life

@nano @torvalds Definitely wasn't on my bingo card, either cat_sip

waldi@chaos.social

waldi

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds There is a reason why his domain is blocked on my instance for Discrimination.

goatsarah@thegoatery.dyndns.org

Sarah Brown

Reply to @torvalds
@torvalds Thank you for saying this so forcefully and clearly, and for being decent in a time when that’s increasingly unfashionable.
bloc@hachyderm.io

Binary Large Octopus

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds All I took from this post is "Linux is for woke communists only".
Count me in! :D

magnitud3@raphus.social

MaG_NITud3

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds based

HolgerHellinger@mastodon.green

Holger Hellinger ✔️

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds

I can't even see the guy, as my admin already has blocked the instance. Thanks to @JohanEmpa :-)

staudey@fosstodon.org

Thomas Staudinger solus

Reply to @torvalds
Edited 20 hours ago

@torvalds Seems like newspaper subscriptions are notoriously hard to cancel. Reminds me of the time when my subscription was renewed for a couple months (or year?) because my sister picked up on our landline and said "He isn't here.", but I had to send a letter via certified mail to cancel it again.

dkloke@beige.party

Dan Kloke bc

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds
their onion site is free (for now):
https://www.nytimesn7cgmftshazwhfgzm37qxb44r64ytbb2dj3x62d2lljsciiyd.onion/

uriel@bbs.keinpfusch.net

Uriel Fanelli BulletHole

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds

it means he has no idea how a communist regime works. Here in Germany, in “their” side, whatever was even similar to “woke” idea they have in mind, was sent in prison….

octopusproject@mastodon.social

Real Octopus

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds

Poasted ... Kernel panic

imdat@tau-ceti.space

Imdat Celeste v_nb v_tg

Reply to @mav@hackers.town

@mav @erosdiscordia @gabriel @torvalds Well, poa.st clearly states their purpose: “Fediverse for shitpoasters”. And they are on the Bare Minimum Blocklist, which says a lot.

TacticalGrace_@mastodon.social

Michael

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds Miss the days? Mate, we had a fucking war about those kinds of people. They don't deserve politeness, they deserve a fucking brick to the teeth, and a shallow grave, like all fascist pigs.

bubbline@tech.lgbt

Liana verifiedtrans

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds based Linus

krutonium@treehouse.systems

Krutonium

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Hey Linus, Random person here, but this chain of replies would be a great one to point your instance moderators at to block some instances that exist purely to be racist/misogynist/etc. At least the blatant ones.

GeorgeWL@mstdn.social

GeorgeWL

Reply to

@kajord @spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds "shitpost" is too often just used as a thinly veiled excuse to just be an actual literal bigot.

So no, it's not "just a shitpost"

metalpoetnl@metalhead.club

AJ Venter

Reply to

@ringo @parker @torvalds 0.02% is large swathes of humanity, witchcraft is real, you don't actually need to define woke to hate it, there is such a thing as communing with evil spirits and fetuses have a right no other humans have to live using somebody else's body without that person's consent.

Did I get your beliefs right?

May I suggest you seek help? No really. Seek help before you become a threat to yourself or others.

CyclingJourno@toot.bike

John Stevenson

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds BRB, just ordering a t-shirt with " slogan 'Your “woke communist propaganda” comment makes me think you’re a moron of the first order.'

runarcn@mstdn.social

runarcn

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds ULTRA BASED

SuperDicq@minidisc.tokyo

SuperDicq

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @morgthorak@poa.st Hey Linus. Here’s a #feditip, don’t interact with poast users.

ringo@talk-here.com

ringo

Reply to @metalpoetnl@metalhead.club
@metalpoetnl @parker @torvalds

no, you did not get my beliefs right.

I don't support involuntary pregnancy. that's a different situation.

I'm referring to people who want to just sleep around and have abortions to avoid facing their personal life consequences, of being a responsible adult.

as far as what you said at the end there, I wish you well. don't worry about me, I have people I see regularly that care about me and that's all that needs saying.
briellebouquet@queer.party

brielle bouquet, vixen 🦊💐

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds you: well hold on here, the nazi said some uncomfortable nazi dogwhistles, but is owning him and telling him to fuck off out of your space ***proportional***?

genocidal hate group fuckers deserve to be launched into the sun, this loser got off easy just getting owned by a famous person

svc64@tooot.im

Asaf

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds 🔥🔥🔥

metalpoetnl@metalhead.club

AJ Venter

Reply to @ringo@talk-here.com

@ringo @parker @torvalds so one you claim I got wrong...then described exactly the same fucking thing.

Whether or not sex was consensual has NO bearing on whether or not pregnancy is.

And wanting other people to comply with your sexual morès is authoritarian bullshit.

You can live by your morals, you have no right to expect anyone else to.

Feminists, say anti abortion is about controlling women, thanks for outright admitting it.

fedithom@social.saarland

fedithom

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds thank you for those clear and loud words. As if I had needed another reason to keep using .

Also, the first post I see at that dude's account is a meme with tons of Pepe, so yeah, you hit the right target.

antinomy@prattle.org.uk

Kate Watson

Reply to @CyclingJourno@toot.bike

@torvalds @CyclingJourno Order me one too? 😂👏

toallpointswest@mastodon.cloud

ToAllPointsWest

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds @morgthorak *mic drop*

0
sinabhfuil@mastodon.ie

Petrichor

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds Incidentally, when a Captcha asks me to name the squares with cars, trucks, traffic lights, motorcycles, etc, I hit "reload" until it comes up with bicycles, bridges or steps, etc

Springhead@mstdn.social

Winged Hussar

Reply to @gabriel@mk.gabe.rocks

@gabriel @torvalds
Fascists are filth that need to purged from humanity... Nothing personal.

MacropodCare@mastodon.au

MacropodCarer: Verified 🌈🦘🦣

Reply to @spiegelmama@infosec.exchange

@spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds
I agree. I think he just woke up to where he was.

brot@social.tchncs.de

brot

Reply to @torvalds

@torvalds thank you for speaking up against hate.
There are some people in the Linux community who think they speak for the whole community while spreading hate. Having such a clear statement from you weakens their position.
So, again, thank you.

jherazob@mastodon.social

Jaime Herazo

Reply to @GeorgeWL@mstdn.social

@GeorgeWL @kajord @spiegelmama @gabriel @torvalds
It's the usual "Schrodinger's Asshole" behavior, spewing poison and when called on it "Ha ha! it's just shitposting!". No, that is *NOT* shitposting, as somebody who thorougly enjoys shitposts that DOES NOT deserve the title, it's just actual excrement disguising itself as shitposting, the only reaction it deserves is contempt and derision.

rml@functional.cafe

blake shaw

Reply to @torvalds
Edited 17 hours ago

@torvalds @morgthorak thanks for this, king

